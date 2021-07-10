At today’s NJPW Summer Struggle event in Sapporo Suzuki-Gun member El Desperado successfully defended his IWPG Junior Heavyweight championship against Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishmori in a close contest, with Desperado picking up the win with his signature Pinche Loco maneuver.

Afterwards Australian star Robbie Eagles would emerge to challenge Desperado to a future title matchup. Desperado accepted, and pushed for NJPW to make the match official for the July 25th Wrestle Grand Slam special at the Tokyo Dome. The promotion has yet to make it official.

You can see a video of the Sniper of the Sky’s challenge below.