WWE Raw on March 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. was an eventful show.

Eventful to say the least.

In addition to the many announcements from the show already published here on the website, the hits kept coming as the show continued on Netflix on Monday night.

Following a successful defense of his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston of The New Day on the 3/30 Raw at MSG in NYC, Penta spoke with Jackie Redmond.

During the brief discussion, the masked fan-favorite issued a challenge for a match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” one which will see him defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a high-profile ladder match.

The opponent?

Well, we don’t know that.

Yet.

Penta simply said he will put his title on-the-line against whoever dares to challenge him at “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

As noted, the belief is that a series of qualifying matches will be held to determine the challenger for Penta’s title tilt at “The Show of Shows” on either April 18 or April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.