As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, WWE makes their latest stop on Monday, March 9, for WWE Raw live at 8/7c on Netflix from “The Emerald City.”

Heading into Monday night’s red brand prime time program from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced via social media with his usual Sunday video announcement for the coming week’s show.

In a post shared via his official Instagram and X accounts, the WWE Raw shot-caller focused on three big matches scheduled for the 3/9 broadcast.

Now added to the card is the lone championship contest of the show, with newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will put his title on-the-line agaisnt OG El Grande Americano.

Previously advertised for Monday night’s show is a battle of fellow brutes, with Oba Femi going one-on-one against Rusev, as well as Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet.

