The lineup for Saturday’s AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view continued to take shape on the “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

During the September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee, WI., it was announced that Kamille will be banned from ringside during the Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida showdown for the TBS Championship.

Additionally, a late addition of The Young Bucks vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships was made to the card.

Also scheduled for the September 7 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill.:

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac (AEW International Title)

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (CMLL Women’s Title Street Fight)

* Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page (Steel Cage)

* MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (AEW Continental Title)

* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry (AEW World Title)

Make sure to join us here on 9/7 for live AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 results coverage.