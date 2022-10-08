AEW announced that PAC will be defending the All Atlantic championship against Orange Cassidy at this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Toronto, which will be the promotion’s debut in Canada.

The bout was set after PAC used a hammer to retain the AA title over Trent on this evening’s Battle of the Belts IV television special, the same one he used to defeat Cassidy back at Grand Slam Rampage.

.@orangecassidy HAS RETURNED and is hungry for revenge! Tune in to #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/rfzXc95YZ9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-PAC vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All Atlantic championship

-Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

-Billy Gun vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

-Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter