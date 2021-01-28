MLW has announced that World Tag Team Champions Los Parks (LA Park, Hijo de La Park) will make their first title defense next Wednesday night on Fusion.

Los Parks will defend against TJP and Bu Ku Dao.

The title match was made after TJP and Bu Ku Dao defeated Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini) to become the new #1 contenders on last night’s show.

As noted, next week’s MLW Fusion episode will also see Alex Hammerstone defend his National Openweight Title against Mads Krügger in a Baklei Brawl match.

Stay tuned for more.

With the victory tonight @MegaTJP and @BuKuDaoOrDie have now earned a title shot for the MLW World Tag Team Championships NEXT WEEK against Los Parks!#MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/AjzED570Ip@laparktapia | @Hijodelapark1 pic.twitter.com/HiJ6fFfCyA — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 28, 2021

In 7 days @alexhammerstone is entering @MadsKrugger's world when they face each other in a Baklei brawl.#MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/AjzED570Ip pic.twitter.com/uta4mCse2L — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 28, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.