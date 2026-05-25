WWE returns to Ohio tonight.

The May 25, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, which is the go home show for WWE Clash In Italy, airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from Columbus, OH.

Heading into the show, we have learned of a new championship contest planned.

Penta will be putting his WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line against Je’Von Evans, just 48 hours after successfully defending the title against “All Ego” Ethan Page at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Also advertised for the 5/25 Raw on Netflix show in Columbus is the WWE Clash In Italy contract signing for the Tribal Combat showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, an opening segment featuring Oba Femi, as well as Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria in women’s tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.