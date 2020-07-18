New Title Match Added To WWE Horror Show At Extreme Rules

On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) will defend their SmackDown tag team championship against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tables match at Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. The stipulation was chosen by Cesaro after he defeated Big E in singles-competition on tonight’s show.

UPDATED CARD FOR SUNDAY:

-Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship

-Asuka versus Sasha Banks for the Raw women’s championship

-Bayley versus Nikki Cross for the SmackDown women’s championship

-Apollo Crews versus MVP for the United States championship

-New Day versus Cesaro/Shinsuke Nakamura in a tables match for the SD tag titles

-Braun Strowman versus Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight non-title match

-Rey Mysterio versus Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match

-Jeff Hardy versus Sheamus in a Bar Fight

