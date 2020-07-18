 New Title Match Added To WWE Horror Show At Extreme Rules

New Title Match Added To WWE Horror Show At Extreme Rules

Leave a comment

On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) will defend their SmackDown tag team championship against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tables match at Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. The stipulation was chosen by Cesaro after he defeated Big E in singles-competition on tonight’s show.

UPDATED CARD FOR SUNDAY:

-Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship
-Asuka versus Sasha Banks for the Raw women’s championship
-Bayley versus Nikki Cross for the SmackDown women’s championship
-Apollo Crews versus MVP for the United States championship
-New Day versus Cesaro/Shinsuke Nakamura in a tables match for the SD tag titles
-Braun Strowman versus Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight non-title match
-Rey Mysterio versus Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match
-Jeff Hardy versus Sheamus in a Bar Fight

Check out our full SmackDown coverage here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy