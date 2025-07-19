– This week’s WWE SmackDown kicked off with a live cold open inside the parking area of Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. as we see cops interviewing Solo Sikoa, Tala Tonga and JC Mateo about the accident, while Tonga is covered in blood. Cathy Kelley talks to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who says he just got here like Cathy, and doesn’t fully know what’s going on other than the obvious. He says Nick Aldis took the night off. Cody Rhodes walks up and asks about a change to the contract for his SummerSlam rematch against John Cena. Pearce says it’s in there. The two are set to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 rematch at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” tonight.

– Backstage, we see Alexa Bliss holding Lilly as Charlotte Flair walks up, informing her that they have a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Flair then competed against Rodriguez in singles action, with Bliss and Perez both at ringside.