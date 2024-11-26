The lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continued to take shape on Monday night.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on November 25, Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker were competing in a singles bout, when Sheamus ran in and the match was thrown out.

Sheamus was paying back Kaiser, who interfered in his match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Breakker the previous week.

As the three continued to brawl after the 11/25 match was thrown out, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce ran out and yelled at the trio, informing them that they could fight all they want this Saturday.

With that said, Pearce went on to officially announce Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a triple-threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event this Saturday, November 30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

