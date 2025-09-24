The lineup for tonight’s post-AEW All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour primetime AEW on TBS and HBO Max program, AEW President Tony Khan announced multiple additional matches for the show.

Now confirmed for the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. is Brodido vs. The Gates of Agony for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli, AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Lee Moriarty, as well as an appearance by FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Also advertised for the 9/24 edition of AEW Dynamite is Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family, as well as AEW President Tony Khan’s “Important Announcement.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.