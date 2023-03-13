The Knockouts World Title will be defended at the upcoming Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view.

Impact has announced that Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way against Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw from Impact, plus Miyu Yamashita from Tokyo Joshi Pro, who will be making her debut for Impact.

James must first defend her title against Jordynne Grace at Impact Sacrifice on Friday, March 24. If Grace wins the strap, she will be the one to defend against Yamashita, Purrazzo and Shaw.

The Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 from a sold out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, as a part of WrestleCon, and during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The event will air live on FITE at 11pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Six-Way Scramble

Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Rich Swann vs. Clark Connors vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki

PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan and Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Eddie Edwards and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

