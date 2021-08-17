Randy Orton and Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

The match was officially announced during tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. AJ defeated Riddle earlier in the night, but Orton later defeated Omos by DQ due to an attack by AJ. Orton was then double teamed until Riddle made the save. Orton then declared that Riddle has earned his respect, and that R-K-Bro is back. They shook hands and hugged as fans cheered them on. Riddle then announced that they would be challenging AJ and Omos at SummerSlam, and the match was later confirmed by the RAW announcers.

In more news for WWE SummerSlam, Veer and Shanky are now banned from ringside during the singles match between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.

Tonight’s RAW featured a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with McIntyre going against Veer and Shanky. Per the stipulations, Drew would’ve been banned from bringing his sword, Angela, to the ring at SummerSlam if he lost the Handicap Match. Since he won, Veer and Shanky are now banned from being at ringside for Mahal.

WWE SummerSlam takes place this Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card coming out of tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside.

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie

