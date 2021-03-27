Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now on for WrestleMania 37.

The veteran WWE Superstars have been feuding for several weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Rollins defeat Shinsuke Nakamura again, in a rematch from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane, where Rollins also won. After the match, Rollins attacked Nakamura until Cesaro made the save. Rollins later ranted in a backstage segment, challenging Rollins to a WrestleMania 37 match. Rollins continued to vent until Cesaro attacked again, delivered a Cesaro Swing, and accepted the challenge.

There’s no word on if Rollins vs. Cesaro will take place on Night One or Night Two, but we will keep you updated.

WWE has also announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane this past Sunday, which saw Big E retain the title. This match will take place during Night Two.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be announced.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

