A new championship match is official for AEW All In: London.

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico, Mercedes Moné teamed with AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) against Willow Nightingale and the Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) in six-woman tag team action.

The finish saw Nightingale score the victory for her team by catching Moné with a backslide pin.

Following the match, it was announced that Hayter and Windsor have earned an AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity and will challenge Divine Dominion for the titles at AEW All In: London.

AEW All In takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.