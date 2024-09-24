An open challenge for a championship has been added to AEW Grand Slam.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced that “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry will be holding an open challenge for his TNT Championship as part of the taping for Saturday’s AEW Collision: Grand Slam show.

Also scheduled for the AEW Collision: Grand Slam 2024 show, which premieres on September 28, is MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) unveiling Max Caster’s jacket makeover, The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree in a Tornado Trios match, Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules match, Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap match, as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match.