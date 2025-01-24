– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata is set for AEW Collision: Homecoming on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. The match was announced in a digital exclusive video, which featured “The Alpha” and Don Callis offering an AEW International Championship opportunity to the fellow Japanese wrestling star following his win on the 100th episode of ROH on HonorClub on Thursday evening. It will mark the first-ever Takeshita-Shibata bout, and the gold will be on-the-line. Also scheduled for Saturday’s show is Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”

– Platinum Max has dropped some new bars. In fact, he’s released an entire mixtape full of complete tracks. AEW star Max Caster released his “Worst Rapper Alive” mixtape on Spotify this week, which features 38 minutes and 42 seconds of new music across 14 tracks. The description for the project reads: “A mixtape about being a wrestler, but not necessarily about wrestling. recorded in my mom’s basement. amateurly mixed in my brand new condo. inspired by the people who hate me. for the people who love me.” The official tracklist is as follows:

1. Cancelled 01:44

2. Can’t Kill Me 02:19

3. Off the Chain 02:38

4. Bringing Them Things 03:14

5. Mixed Nuts 02:48

6. Good Bitch 02:19

7. President Platinum 03:42

8. American Male 02:17

9. Finer Things 02:17

10 .The Matrix 02:46

11. Viral 03:12

12. Performative Feminist 02:29

13. Human Experience 04:25

14. Shine 02:25