The lineup for this year’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

During the September 14 episode of AEW Collision, a new title tilt was announced for the annual special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Scheduled for September 25, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will now include HOOK vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Championship.

Previously announced for the 9/25 show is Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW Championship, as well as The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

