A new championship contest has been added to the lineup for the annual AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite next Wednesday night.

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite on September 18, it was announced that the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special episode next week on September 25 will feature “The Glamour” Mariah May defending her AEW Women’s Championship against Yuka Sakazaki.

Also scheduled for the annual special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on 9/25 is The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Championship, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness — if Danielson is medically cleared.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.