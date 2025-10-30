The AEW World Tag-Team Champions have their next challengers lined up.

During this week’s special Halloween ‘Fright Night’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas on October 29, a special ‘Fright Night 4-Way Fight’ to determine the new number one contenders to the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Brodido.

When all was said-and-done, it was the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler who emerged victorious in the four-team bout, which included JetSpeed’s Kevin Knight and ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, as well as Jurassic Express team Luchasaurus and ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry.

With the win, FTR will move on to challenge Brodido duo Bandido and Brody King for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for November 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

For those who missed it, featured below is a complete recap of the Fright Night 4-Way Fight from the 10/29 episode of AEW Dynamite: Fright Night:

Fright Night 4-Way Fight

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) Backstage, we see Renee Paquette standing by with Don Callis. She brings up The Don Callis Family Summit later tonight. As she does, he sees The Young Bucks walking and calls them over. He tells them they look like they could use a ‘family’ the way AEW has been treating them. He says he’ll show them an example of what he can do for them. He tells them to check out their entrance video and special effects. Out they go to their theme, with Don Callis appearing on the screen to deliver a big, over-the-top, dramatic ring introduction as an awesome pyro show takes place. From there, the Midnight Express-sounding entrance theme the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler hits. Out they come accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. JetSpeed duo Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight come out after that. Then, Jurassic Express duo Luchasaurus and ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry come out. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Stokely Hathaway joins Excalibur and Bryan Danielson on special guest commentary for this one. Bailey and Perry look like they’re going to start things off, but Harwood force tags himself in and Perry out. Harwood doesn’t fare well with Bailey, and Perry tags back in. We see a wild spot from the ring to the floor involving Bailey and Harwood crashing onto the other guys in the match at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Perry hits Nick with a lariat. Lucha is as he takes down FTR with a shoulder tackle. JetSpeed are sent to the floor by Perry. Perry hits Nick with a destroyer and Lucha covers him for only a two count. Knight goes after Lucha, but is hit with a headbutt. Knight comes back and DDT’s Lucha. Bailey lands on FTR and the Bucks on the floor! Knight is up on the top rope, as Lucha moves. Nick spring boards in, but is caught by Lucha. Bailey takes down the Bucks with a thrust kick and then leg sweep. Knight comes off the top and is caught by the Bucks. Knight is hit with a BTE Trigger. Nick covers Knight, but he kicks out at two! Lucha sends Nick to the floor. He then lands on Nick with a moonsault off the apron. Knight is up on the top and hits a UFO splash on Matt. FTR hits Knight with a shatter machine for the win. Winners and new #1 contenders for AEW tag-team titles: FTR

Check out our complete AEW Dynamite Fright Night 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.