The MLW World Middleweight Title will be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at the upcoming MLW Battle Riot IV event.

MLW announced today that World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will defend his title against AAA’s Arez, MLW’s Lince Dorado, and Dragon Gate’s La Estrella.

Dorado and La Estrella are also scheduled to compete in the 40-man Battle Riot IV main event later that night.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Myron Reed (c)

Battle Riot IV 40-Man Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella, other names TBA (Budd Heavy, Little Guido, Davey Richards, nZo were previously announced but possibly pulled as they are no longer listed as match participants in latest e-mail blast)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

