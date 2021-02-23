New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will challenge Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior tag team championship at this Thursday’s Road To Castle Attack event. This bout was made as a replacement after the injury to top superstar Hiromu Takahashi was revealed. Full details are can be found below.

February 22 saw a shocking announcement relayed to fans in Korakuen Hall, as the world learned that Hiromu Takahashi, injured on February 19, will be out of action for approximately six months with a torn left pectoral muscle.

This will lead to changes to cards moving forward, with Hiromu scheduled for two championship matches in the coming days. The first of these was set to be Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI challenging El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Though Phantasmo had assumed he would be given the night off on Thursday, Desperado and Kanemaru were quick to assert themselves as replacement challengers.

The BULLET CLUB duo won the tag belts back on January 23, in a match full of controversy that ended with Sudden Death from Phantasmo. Now Desperado and Kanemaru are promising to take ‘their’ title belts back Thursday night in our main event!