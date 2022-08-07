The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Jax Dane will defend his NWA National heavyweight championship against Cyon at the 74th Anniversary pay-per-view event, which takes place over the course of two nights on August 27th and August 28th from St. Louis Missouri.
It's official! #1 Contender @NWA_MysteryMan has issued the challenge and after negotiations w/ @TheChrisSilvio, it's been signed! @TheJaxDane will defend against Cyon at #NWA74 Night 1!
UPDATED CARD FOR BOTH NIGHTS OF 74TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW:
Night One
-Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA women’s championship
-Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray in a tables match
-Kerry Morton vs. Homicide for the NWA junior heavyweight championship
-Cyon vs. Jax Dane for the NWA national heavyweight championship
-Burke Invitational
Night two:
-Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus for the NWA world championship
-Kamille vs. winner of the Burke Invitational for the NWA women’s championship
-10-team battle royale to crown NWA U.S. tag team champions
-Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex in a street fight for the NWA women’s tag team championship