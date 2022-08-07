The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Jax Dane will defend his NWA National heavyweight championship against Cyon at the 74th Anniversary pay-per-view event, which takes place over the course of two nights on August 27th and August 28th from St. Louis Missouri.

UPDATED CARD FOR BOTH NIGHTS OF 74TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW:

Night One

-Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA women’s championship

-Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray in a tables match

-Kerry Morton vs. Homicide for the NWA junior heavyweight championship

-Cyon vs. Jax Dane for the NWA national heavyweight championship

-Burke Invitational

Night two:

-Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus for the NWA world championship

-Kamille vs. winner of the Burke Invitational for the NWA women’s championship

-10-team battle royale to crown NWA U.S. tag team champions

-Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex in a street fight for the NWA women’s tag team championship