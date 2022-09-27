AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Toni Storm will be defending the interim women’s championship against Serena Deeb on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite. This bout comes after Storm successfully defended her title in a Fatal-Four Way at last Wednesday’s Grand Slam, where the champ pinned Britt Baker.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW in Philadelphia@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW Interim Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs @SerenaDeeb After pinning Britt to retain at Grand Slam, Toni will defend tomorrow vs The Professor, who pinned Storm in a tag bout 2 weeks ago on TBS pic.twitter.com/R6tSwaiIHt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* Toni Storm defends the AEW interim women’s championship against Serena Deeb

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match

* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido