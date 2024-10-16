A new title match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Just days after capturing the AEW International Championship with a win over Will Ospreay and Ricochet at AEW WrestleDream 2024 over the weekend, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family will be defending his title.

Ahead of tonight’s post-WrestleDream episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., we have learned that Konosuke Takeshita will be defending his AEW International Championship on the show against NJPW veteran Mascara Dorada.

Also scheduled for the October 16, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this evening:

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

* AEW International Title: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

