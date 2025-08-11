There will, in fact, be a women’s title on-the-line tonight at WWE Raw.

While Naomi has been pulled from her scheduled WWE Women’s World Championship defense against IYO SKY due to not being medically cleared, an originally advertised women’s bout has been given an upgrade.

After initially being advertised as a non-title singles showdown, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri is now listed as a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship clash.

From WWE.com:

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri | Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match During a backstage confrontation last week, Natalya stood up to Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, but Lynch wanted a match against Maxxine Dupri, Natalya’s Dungeon Dolls counterpart. Tonight, Lynch will take on Dupri for the first time ever with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line. Don’t miss all the action at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Also advertised for the August 11 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada is Sami Zayn vs. Rusev, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano, as well as an opening segment featuring CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage.