Chelsea Green will be defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship tonight.

Ahead of the January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, a new digital exclusive video was released on social media by WWE announcing a new title match for the show.

Chelsea Green interrupted a conversation between SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and B-Fab, and was informed she will be defending her Women’s U.S. title tonight against Michin.

Subsequently, Green shared a video on Instagram of staff members from the Moda Center who recalled her being slapped by Brie Bella in the building years ago while portraying Daniel Bryan’s therapist Megan Miller.

Previously announced for the 1/10 episode of WWE SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the men’s WWE United States Championship, as well as an appearance by new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

