Becky Lynch may have escaped with her title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but her issues with Sol Ruca are far from over.

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Lynch and Ruca came to a chaotic end on Saturday night, leading WWE officials to quickly announce a rematch for Clash in Italy later this month.

Before the bout could officially get underway, tensions exploded when Lynch hurled her championship belt at Ruca. The NXT standout immediately fired back with a clothesline, setting the tone for the brief but physical encounter.

Things unraveled moments later when Ruca attempted to connect with the Sol Snatcher. Lynch countered by pulling referee Jessika Carr directly into the line of fire, causing the official to take the impact instead.

That sequence resulted in a disqualification victory for Lynch, allowing “The Man” to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in controversial fashion.

The attack didn’t stop there.

Following the match, Lynch laid out Ruca with multiple Manhandle Slams before finally leaving the ring area.

Later in the show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Lynch that she would defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Ruca once again at WWE Clash in Italy.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, from the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.