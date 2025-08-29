The lineup for this Sunday’s WWE premium live event continues to take shape.

During the special live daytime episode of WWE SmackDown today at the LCDC Arena in Lyon, France, new number one contenders to the WWE World Tag-Team Championship were determined.

In one of the featured matches on the show, The Street Profits team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated the Melo Don’t Miz duo of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz to become the new number one contenders to the tag-team titles currently held by The Wyatt Sicks.

As the show went on, it was officially announced that The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits will take place, with the WWE World Tag-Team Championship on-the-line, as a newly added match at Sunday’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 8/31 PLE:

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

* Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s I-C Title)

* Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits (Tag-Team Titles)

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. CM Punk (World Title)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday afternoon for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.