The lineup for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continued to take shape on Friday.

As noted, WWE announced at the start of the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn, New York, that Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens will, in fact, take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 next weekend.

The announcement was made official by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In another update for next Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has announced Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the 11/2 PLE in Riyadh is Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the men’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.

Make sure to join us here on 11/2 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.