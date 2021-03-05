A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Fastlane PPV.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at this show.

WWE presents the Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. WWE sent out the following:

Before SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks battles 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the two elite Superstars will join forces to challenge the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the illustrious titles at WWE Fastlane.

Although Baszler & Jax may not always see eye-to-eye as individuals, the destructive tandem has personified squared circle dominance as two-time titleholders. But will they able to rebuke the combined opposition of two Superstars currently at the top of their game?

Banks has proven that she is, in fact, every bit of the “Blueprint” of the Women’s division as of late, and Belair has all the momentum in the world. The two overcame Baszler & Jax alongside sommelier Reginald on SmackDown, but the champions fired back with a win at WWE Elimination Chamber. But will they be able to work together effectively to conquer the champions with the WrestleMania showdown on the horizon?

Find out at WWE Fastlane, streaming live Sunday March 21 beginning as at 7 ET/ 4 PT on Peacock and WWE Network.