You can officially pencil in a new championship clash for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., AJ Styles defeated JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in singles action.

After the match, Styles decked Dominik Mysterio with a Pele kick, which caused Dom-Dom to drop his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Styles posed with the title, as Dom, Finn Balor and McDonagh surrounded the ring. As they attempted to swarm Styles in the ring, “The Phenomenal One” escaped and fled to the back with the title still in his possession.

Later in the show, guest G.M. for the night, Nick Aldis, officially announced AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Night Of Champions 2025.

WWE Night Of Champions 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.