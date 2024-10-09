A new title match has been announced for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

During the Tuesday, October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, the team of Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend confronted WWE main roster duo Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in a backstage segment.

Jakara and Lash said they wanted an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships held by Cargill and Belair, who said they wouldn’t run from a challenge, before inviting them to take the challenge on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

Jakara and Legend then said they would have NXT General Manager Ava give WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis a call.

