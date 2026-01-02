WWE has locked in additional plans for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

And the card continues to take shape in a big way.

Tonight’s show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York marks the official return of SmackDown to a three-hour format. Along with the extended runtime, WWE has announced a championship bout, as Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green will defend her title against Giulia.

Giulia will be looking to reclaim the championship she previously held, after Green captured the title from her back in November. The two remain closely tied to the belt’s short history, as they are two of only three women to have held the Women’s U.S. Championship since its introduction.

Green, a two-time champion, regained the title in controversial fashion during their November meeting. She capitalized on a distraction, pinning Giulia while using the ropes for added leverage to secure the win.

Also announced for tonight, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are both scheduled to appear on SmackDown. McIntyre is set to reveal the stipulations for their upcoming Three Stages of Hell match.

That high-stakes showdown is scheduled for the January 9 edition of SmackDown, with “The American Nightmare” putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against “The Scottish Psychopath.”

One night.

Three hours.

And major implications moving forward.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

