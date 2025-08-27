All Elite Wrestling has checked in with a number of updates for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite just over one hour before the show.

Heading into tonight’s post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London installment of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night AEW on TBS and HBO Max program, a new title match and three additional segments were added to the card.

Added to tonight’s show, which kicks off a multi-week residency for AEW at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an AEW Trios Championship bout with The Opps defending against Ricochet & The Gates of Agony, a Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration, plus we will hear from FTR and Stokely Hathaway, as well as AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Previously announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in “The City of Brotherly Love” is AEW World Tag-Team Champions Brodido & JetSpeed vs. The Don Callis Family in an All Star 8-Man Tag, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, as well as Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com starting at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

TONIGHT! Wed, 8/27 We'll hear from FTR + Stokely@DaxFTR, @CashWheelerFTR + Big Stoke did not leave #ForbiddenDoor with the AEW World Tag Team Championship. We'll find out what's next for the Living Legends on Dynamite, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/lPHNsxaa1U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2025

TONIGHT! Wed, 8/27 We'll hear from AEW World Champion Hangman Page After successfully retaining his AEW World Championship at #ForbiddenDoor, what’s next for Hangman Page? Find out what's next for the World Champion, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mZeOW3kvBE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2025

TONIGHT AEW World Trios Title@SamoaJoe/@K_Shibata2022/@TrueWillieHobbs

vs@KingRicochet/@TheKaun/@ToaLiona After the trio of Ricochet + the GOA scored a big win on Sunday, they’ll challenge The Opps for the World Trios Title,

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PDPlb4wme3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2025