A new matchup has been announced for TNA Slammiversary.

Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards will be defending the Knockouts tag team titles against Spitfire at the event, which takes place from the Verdun Auditorium in Canada.

BREAKING: @MrsAIPAlisha and @mashaslamovich will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team titles against @DaniLuna_pro & @JodyThreat at #TNASlammiversary on July 20! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/yL6sSRpKP5 pic.twitter.com/iajGFOyLQf — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 9, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match:

AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match:

Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)