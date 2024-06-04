A new title match has been confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle.

Chad Gable will get another crack at Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship at the event, which takes place on June 15th from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Zayn agreed to face Gable on this evening’s episode of Raw in Pennsylvania.

GABLE VS. ZAYN AT CATC RAAAAAH#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EsJa8fMrSa — s e t h (@futurafreesky) June 4, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CLASH AT THE CASTLE:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gale