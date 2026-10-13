A new championship match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the October 13 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Kali Armstrong met with NXT General Manager Robert Stone to voice her frustration over the controversial conclusion to last week’s 20-woman Battle Royal.

Armstrong appeared to have the match won before Wren Sinclair, who was serving a suspension at the time, revealed herself as the final participant after entering the match disguised as AAA star Lady Shani.

Sinclair ultimately eliminated Armstrong to win the Battle Royal and earn a future shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

After hearing Armstrong’s complaints, Stone contacted AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and arranged for Armstrong to challenge La Catalina for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on tonight’s show.

Additionally, Sinclair is scheduled to appear on the broadcast, with Stone also set to address the circumstances surrounding her controversial Battle Royal victory.

The updated lineup for the October 13 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network is as follows:

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina (c) vs. Kali Armstrong * NXT World Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Myles Borne * Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Mini Vikingo & Chazz “Starboy” Hall * Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) * Singles Match: Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels * Wren Sinclair Appearance: Robert Stone to address Sinclair following her controversial Battle Royal victory

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

….. — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) October 13, 2026