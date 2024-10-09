The card for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 continued to take shape during the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show on October 8.

Willow Nightingale emerged victorious in a four-way number one contenders match, beating Saraya, Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose to earn a shot at “The Glamour” Mariah May’s AEW Women’s Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday night.

Speaking of the four-way title eliminator, Penelope Ford returned during the bout and chased Hayter off to the back in her AEW TV return appearance.

Jay White returned later in the show and defeated Cody Chhun in one-on-one action, before then getting on the microphone and issuing a challenge to Hangman Page for a match at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.