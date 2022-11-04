A new title match has been confirmed for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive event.

Impact has announced that Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka will defend against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans at Over Drive. Evans defeated Jessicka in singles action to earn the shot.

This will be the first title defense for The Death Dollz, who won the titles from Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory last month.

There are new developments in the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title as well. This week’s Impact saw Mike Bailey defeat Kenny King to advance to the semi-finals, while the returning PJ Black defeated Yuya Uemura.

Bailey vs. Trey Miguel will take place next Thursday, while Black vs. Black Taurus is expected for November 17. The winners of these two bouts will face off for the vacant title for the tournament finals at Over Drive.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 8 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.