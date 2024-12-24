– A new title match has been announced for the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 special event. The official NJPW website released an updated preview for the Tokyo Dome show in Japan scheduled for January 5, which included the announcement of Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. House of Torture for the ROH Tag-Team titles. The announcement reads as follows:

The second kickoff match of the night will see the ROH Tag Team Championships defended in Japan for the first time in six years, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara putting the belts on the line against Yoshinobu Kanemaru and SHO.



Two of Texas’s favourtie sons, the youthful exuberance of Guevara and veteran instincts of Rhodes have made for a highly successful tandem, but now they have to contend with HOUSE OF TORTURE. Many have mused that H.O.T should be allowed through the Forbidden Door and someone should throw away the key, but Rhodes and Guevara will not be planning to give up their tag gold, and with Rhodes making a return to the Tokyo Dome after wrestling here way back in 1993, he’ll be looking to make this a successful if unexpected comeback to the Big Egg.

– Speaking of ROH title-holders, the ROH Women’s Champion Athena has been announced for her STARDOM debut. During the STARDOM event on December 24, the women’s wrestling star appeared and announced that she will be making her debut for the promotion in a match alongside Thekla at the STARDOM show on January 3. Their opponents were not named.