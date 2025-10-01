The lineup for the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year continues to take shape.

During a recent episode of The Angle Podcast, Steve Maclin leaked a new title match for the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view.

Scheduled for October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will include the addition of a TNA International Championship showdown pitting current title-holder Frankie Kazarian one-on-one against former champion Steve Maclin.

Maclin broke the news himself via the aforementioned podcast interview this week, and the match was subsequently confirmed by TNA Wrestling.

“It hasn’t been announced, but I’ll announce it for you,” Maclin said. “That that’s the match at [TNA] Bound for Glory, between myself and Frankie Kazarian, the self-proclaimed ‘King of TNA’ versus ‘Bulletproof’ Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship.”

In related news, TNA announced that a new installment of ‘The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian’ with special guest WWE NXT Superstar and new TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan will serve as the opening segment for Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

