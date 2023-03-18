Several top matches have been announced for tonight’s non-televised AEW live event in Troy, Ohio, which will be the first on the House Rules Tour.

After AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Rey Fenix on last night’s Rampage, it was announced that Hobbs will defend tonight in Troy against Christopher Daniels, who is also the AEW Head of Talent Relations.

“There is no rest for TNT Champ #PowerhouseHobbs after facing Rey Fenix on #AEWRampage, his Open Challenge has been answered by @facdaniels for #AEWHouseRules TOMORROW NIGHT in Troy, OH!,” AEW tweeted.

There are still tickets available for tonight’s AEW live event via the arena and AEWtix.com. Tickets are priced at $20, $35, $45, and $75.

If you’re attending tonight’s AEW live event from the Hobart Arena in Troy, OH, please e-mail us if you’d like to help with results. Below is the announced card for tonight:

* Britt Baker vs. the returning Anna Jay

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Christopher Daniels

