A match for WWE Bad Blood 2024 and next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has been announced.

During the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere on Friday, September 13, it was announced that Nia Jax will be defending her WWE Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event.

Her opponent for the title defense on October 5 in Atlanta, GA. will be determined on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown will feature Bayley and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in high stakes tag-team action. If Bayley and Naomi win, whoever gets the victory for the team will face Jax for the title at WWE Bad Blood.

However if Jax and Stratton win, whoever loses the match for Bayley and Naomi will have to leave WWE SmackDown.