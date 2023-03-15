The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s post-Roadblock edition of NXT saw Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn become the new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James for a title shot at Stand & Deliver. Dawn and Fyre won a Triple Threat that also included Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, plus the team of Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. The latter team crumbled when Paxley turned on Nile.

It will be interesting to see how the tag team of Henley and James holds up as this week’s show also saw Henley and Josh Briggs find alleged proof that James is cheating on Brooks Jensen.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

