Several updates have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary card.

It was announced on last night’s Impact that Slammiversary will feature Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a Monster’s Ball match.

Callihan returned from a broken ankle at Under Siege last month, and began feuding with Moose, who is blamed for the injury in the storylines.

The Ultimate X line-up has also been finalized for Slammiversary as Alex Zayne was named the final entrant. He joins the returning Jack Evans, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey and X Division Champion Ace Austin.

Zayne was announced for the match after his friend, Austin, recently turned on him in Japan to join The Bullet Club. Now Zayne is coming for revenge at Slammiversary.

New Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann will make his first title defense at Slammiversary, against Brian Myers.

We’ve noted how Swann recently defeated the injured Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title during a Wrestling Revolver show. Cardona stole the belt that night, and this week’s Impact featured a segment where Cardona handed the belt over to Myers. Myers then challenged Swann to a match at Slammiversary to determine “the real champion.”

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card, along with related clips from Impact:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin shocked the wrestling world when he joined Bullet Club and turned on his friend @AlexZayneSauce BUT NOW he faces Zayne at #Slammiversary as he is the final entrant in ULTIMATE X!#IMPACTonAXSTV @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/LwxNooiyho — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2022

