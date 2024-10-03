The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continued to take shape this week.

During the special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Pittsburgh, PA. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view.

It was announced on the 10/2 special edition of the weekly AEW on TBS program that Chris Jericho will be challenging Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

Additionally, Darby Allin issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up for another new match added to the lineup for the PPV show scheduled for October 12, 2024.

Previously announced for the 10/12 PPV at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. is Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 10/12 for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 results coverage from Tacoma, WA.