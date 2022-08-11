The Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title will be defended at Emergence on Friday night.

Impact has announced that Digital Media Champion Brian Myers will defend against Bhupinder Gujjar on Friday night at Emergence.

This will be Myers’ third title defense since capturing the strap from Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1. He retained over Aiden Prince in late July, over Black Taurus last Thursday, and over Vargas this week. Gujjar has recent Before The Impact wins over Vincent and Johnny Swinger. Gujjar has been chasing Myers and his title for several weeks now.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c) [or Rocky Romero]

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Brian Myers (c)

AAW Heavyweight Title Match

1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

