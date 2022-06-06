A new title match has been announced for Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

It was announced today that NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide will defend his title against PJ Hawx at the pay-per-view.

After being vacant since September 2017, Homicide won the World Junior Heavyweight Title as the NWA brought it back at The Crockett Cup Day 2 event on March 20. He became champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Austin Aries, Colby Corino and Darius Lockhart. Since then he has retained over Rhett Titus, Aries, Doug Williams, and Corino.

NWA Alwayz Ready will air live this coming Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. It will air live on pay-per-view and FITE. Below is the current card:

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

Match up in the air due to Cardona’s injury and surgery.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

PJ Hawx vs. Homicide (c)

Aron Stevens’ Swan Song

Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana and a mystery partner

Samuel Shaw vs. TBA

