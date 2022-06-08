The AEW Women’s World Title will be on the line during tonight’s live Dynamite.

As seen in the video below, AEW posted video of Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa backstage at Dynamite. Rosa talked about how much of a challenge it was to defeat Serena Deeb at Double Or Nothing, and then announced that she wants to issue her first Open Challenge. Marina Shafir then interrupted and the two had words before Shafir walked off.

AEW then officially announced Shafir vs. Rosa for Dynamite with the title on the line.

This will be just Rosa’s third title defense since winning the strap from Britt Baker in a Steel Cage match on the March 16 St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite. She retained over Nyla Rose at Battle of The Belts II on April 16, and then over Deeb at Double Or Nothing.

As noted earlier today at this link, the updated AEW Power Rankings had Shafir making the list in the #5 spot. Shafir came up short against AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on the April 22 Rampage episode, but since then she’s had two wins air on TV – a win over Layna Lennox on Dark in May, and a win over Skye Blue on last night’s Dark episode.

Rosa retained her title over Deeb at AEW Double Or Nothing last Sunday, but did not appear on the post-pay-per-view Dynamite as she was sent home with an illness. You can click here for a recent backstage report on Rosa being frustrated with the company.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s live Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with the video of Rosa, Schiavone and Shafir:

* Marina Shafir answers Open Challenge from AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, title will be on the line

* PAC vs. Buddy Matthews

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay

* Battle Royal opener for the Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series

* Jon Moxley vs. Battle Royal winner. Winner advances to Forbidden Door on June 26 to compete for the Interim AEW World Title, against the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12

